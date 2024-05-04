Mystik Dan Wins 150th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, KY.–Mystik Dan was the winner of the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchilll Downs. The top prize is $3.1 million.
Twenty horses competed in this year’s race.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was spotted among the crowd at the Derby. Kid Rock, Jack Harlow, Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Fallon were also there to watch what’s long been dubbed the most exciting two minutes in sports.
Wynonna Judd performed the national anthem leading up to the race.
-
Roncalli Head Football Coach Resigns
-
Gregg Doyel, what problem are you referring to?
-
Woman Dies in East Side Indy Shooting
-
Indy Man Wins 2nd Largest Hoosier Lottery Jackpot
-
Southwest Stopping Operations at Four Airports, Reducing Flights at Others
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana
-
Former Center Grove Teacher Charged with Child Seduction
-
Tony Katz: Caitlin Clark is coming to Indianapolis and now I have to concern myself with what she's getting paid?