IMPD: One Person Dead Following Early Saturday Shooting

Published on May 4, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot, and later died, early Saturday morning.

Officers found the injured man outside a home on East 38th Street a few minutes after 12:30 a.m. He was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.

A release later noted that one person has been “detained.” It is still not clear exactly what led to the shooting, or how the victim and the suspect might have known each other.

If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office or Crime Stoppers.

IMPD Homicide Office Contact:

Detective Katie Gourley

317-327-3475

Katie.Gourley@indy.gov

