All Aboard The Nude Cruise! Cruise Offers Trip To “Bare-adise”

Published on May 3, 2024

Are you a big fan of cruises but hate packing and traveling with a full suitcase? For this cruise, you won’t need to worry about that.

“The Big Nude Boat” will take travelers from Miami to the Caribbean on “an 11-day adventure back to Bare-adise,” the website says. Setting sail from Feb. 3 through Valentine’s Day 2025, the trip offers a “stress-free, clothes-free experience” during which up to 2,300 passengers can roam the ship in the nude while out at sea.

This unique experience is being offered by Bare Necessities & Travel, a company that has been specializing in organizing clothing-optional vacations since 1990.

“It is our pleasure to provide you with the luxury of deciding what NOT to wear,” Bare Necessities Tour and Travel says.

Even though this is a clothes-free cruise, there will be some rules that the nudists will need to follow, such as wearing clothes inside dining rooms. Guests are also encouraged to use a towel or thong to sit in the stateroom, pool deck, and buffet area. Fondling or inappropriate touching is prohibited, as is being nude in front of other ships in port. Lingerie and fetish wear are also not allowed.

The travel company will also prohibit taking photos and videos of passengers without their consent.

Anyone who fails to comply with decorum and etiquette will be dismissed from the cruise.

