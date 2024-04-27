Listen Live
Pacers Take Game Three in Overtime

Published on April 26, 2024

Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Game Three

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers have their first lead in their playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks thanks to a Tyrese Haliburton bucket with just over a second remaining in over time.

The opening quarter of the game saw the Pacers take a 17 point lead, while Bucks All-Star Damian Lillaird briefly exited the game with a lower body injury.

Indiana’s lead would shrink to just 12 going into the halftime break, before Milwaukee cut it down to 7 courtesy of a Khris Middleton pullup at the buzzer.

With just under 10 minutes remaining in regulation a Lillard three-pointer gave the Bucks a 93-92 lead, their first of the game. Indiana was able to retake the lead and held a 3 point advantage with 6.2 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter. However, Middleton knocked home a three pointer to send the game into overtime tied 111-111.

Middleton’s scoring touch would continue in overtime after he made the first basket of the extra period. The Pacers were able to respond and led  118-115 after an Aaron Nesmith three. Middleton would continue his heroic efforts by banking in his fourth three-pointer of the game the following possession with 6.1 seconds remaining on the clock.

Out of a timeout called by Indiana, Haliburton received an inbound pass, drove the length of the court, and hit a floater through contact to give the Pacers the lead. The conversion of the three-point play gave the Pacers a 121-118 lead with 1.2 seconds remaining in overtime. Middleton tried once again to tie the game from beyond the 3-point line, but his shot was off the mark.

Offensive rebounds were critical for the Pacers, especially down the stretch. They finished the game with 19 offensive boards, which was 8 more than Milwaukee.

Haliburton’s triple double of 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 16 assists was the fourth playoff triple-double in franchise history.

Game 4 is Sunday at 7pm. Pacers lead the series 2-1.

