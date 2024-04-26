Listen Live
Study reveals Indiana ranks eighth for the poorest mental health

Published on April 26, 2024

A recent study pinpoints the states with the poorest mental health and support available.

Indiana has the lowest percentage in the nation of adults with a mental health illness who reported that their needs have been met, at just 61.2%.

Ranking eighth on the list of states with the poorest mental health, scoring 65.5/100 is Indiana. The state reports there are 1.1 million adults with mental health issues.

Rank State Mental health care score
1 Alabama 61.43
2 Arizona 61.87
3 Texas 62.23
4 Nevada 63.67
5 Wyoming 64.7
6 Kansas 64.8
7 Georgia 65.23
8 Indiana 65.5
9 Florida 66.3
10 Colorado 66.63

The cost of untreated mental illness and addiction cases to the state of Indiana exceeds $4 billion annually.

Since COVID, rates of depression are 20 percent higher than they were before the pandemic.  Among young people the number is 60 percent higher. Suicide is the SECOND leading cause of death for young people.

Data from Mental Health America was used to determine which states provide the worst care for people living with mental illness. They used the following three factors to determine a score for each state:

  • Adults with AMI (any mental illness) who receive treatment.
  • Adults with AMI who report that their needs are met.
  • Adults with AMI who have medical insurance. 
Information, resources, and free & confidential screenings are available here.

Also, if you or someone you know needs immediate help, you can reach the Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

 

