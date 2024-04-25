A Look Around The AFC South: Tennessee Titans

The third and final of the Indianapolis Colts divisional rivals, the Tennessee Titans, have undergone an offseason of change.

Gone is head coach Mike Vrabel following a 6-11 season, replaced by former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Ryan Tannehill, the team’s starting quarterback since midway through the 2019 season, is gone as well. In his stead will be Will Levis, the 2nd-round selection who flashed a big arm but was also inconsistent in limited appearances.

The biggest absence for the Titans this upcoming season however will be Derrick Henry. The longtime Titans great, who in his 8th season rushed for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns, is now in Baltimore, leaving a king-sized hole in his wake. Former Cowboys running back Tony Pollard will attempt to fill that hole in 2024.

Other notable acquisitions for the Titans include former Falcons and Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley, as well as former Chief and Super Bowl Champion corner L’Jarius Sneed. So while it may not be a true rebuild, it will definitely be a new-look Titans team that takes the field next season.

During the Thursday edition of The Ride With JMV, Turron Davenport of ESPN joined the show, where he gave his thoughts on what the Titans will do with the 7th-overall pick.

“I think Alt will be the selection, [offensive tackle] Joe Alt from Notre Dame, but I mean listen, it could be anything. That’s the beauty of this draft is they could go any direction, whether its Malik Nabers, trade back, I’m looking forward to seeing how this thing works out.”

Davenport also gave his opinion on Titans quarterback Will Levis, and the level of belief in him.

“I think Levis is a guy that shows a lot of potential. That arm that he has is very lively, he can throw the ball from anywhere on the field, literally. You look at some of the throws he had, I think the main thing is just getting into that groove of ‘okay, I love to go downtown with the football, but there’s also some things underneath that I can do as well.’ So I think that’s something that he’s gradually taking on…Overall, I think he’s a really good option there, he’s someone that they’re going to look to build around, and the future is exciting for him.”

Listen to JMV’s full conversation with Turron Davenport and more down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!

The post A Look Around The AFC South: Tennessee Titans appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

A Look Around The AFC South: Tennessee Titans was originally published on 1075thefan.com