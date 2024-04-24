Lawrence County Woman Calls 911 to Complain About “Inferior Meth”

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County, Indiana woman called 9-1-1 to complain that her meth dealer sold her an inferior batch earlier this year has been arrested for meth possession.
34-year-old Sarah Harris told police the meth she used made her feel as if she was about to have a heart attack. Harris said she and a friend used the drug on January 10th and then started to feel bad after taking more later that night. Police then visited her Bedford home on a wellness check.
The woman went on to reportedly hand over a small baggie to police containing a crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to court documents.
Harris was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail where she was charged with possession of methamphetamine, which is a level 6 felony.
-
USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.
-
Gregg Doyel, what problem are you referring to?
-
Indiana Severe Weather, Everything's on the Table
-
Roncalli Head Football Coach Resigns
-
Tony Katz: Caitlin Clark is coming to Indianapolis and now I have to concern myself with what she's getting paid?
-
Will the defense of Hunter Biden provide 2nd Amendment rights to potentially hundreds of thousands, if not millions of drug users in this country?
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka