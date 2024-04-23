Listen Live
Child Recovering in Hospital After Being Hit by Drunk Driver

Ellison says it hits closer to home when children are hurt by drunk drivers.

Published on April 23, 2024

FISHERS, IND –– Police say a drunk driver hit a little boy while he was walking to a hotel with his family. Fishers Police arrested a woman at the scene because she admitted to having a few drinks.

The incident happened on Friday night. After police administered medical aid to the boy, he was rushed to the hospital and is recovering from the accident. He was in Hamilton County for a baseball game.

“The nine-year-old and his family were walking toward the entrance of the hotel down off Crosspoint Blvd when this woman that was driving through the parking lot drove up onto the sidewalk by the building and struck the nine-year-old,” said Fishers Police Sgt. Angela Ellison.

On Monday, Emily Spenard, the suspect in the case, appeared in court and was held on a $40,000 bond.

“She has a level 5 felony for operating while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury, and operating while intoxicated as an A misdemeanor and another operating while intoxicated, endangering a person for another A misdemeanor,” added Ellison.

Ellison says it hits closer to home when drunk drivers hurt children.

“Most of us are parents, so it’s always heartbreaking when we see a child that’s injured from any kind of incident, especially when it’s something that’s avoidable, like an impaired who could’ve made a different choice,” she added.

