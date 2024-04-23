Listen Live
Local

Bodies of Both Missing Kayakers in White River Now Recovered

Published on April 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

White River Body Found

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–The bodies of two missing kayakers have both been recovered from the White River.

Solomon Shirley, 22, and Marcus Robinson, 30, went missing on April 16. Several witnesses say they saw them being ejected from their kayaks at the dam at Belmont Beach. They didn’t resurface.

Shirley was found at around 9:45 am Monday and Robinson was found at approximately 6 pm. The Marion County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday morning that both men died of drowning.

Angela Goldman is a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says when the accident happened, the river was high and near flood stage with a very strong current.

“The big takeaway here is that you should stay off the river when it’s in flood stages. The current can be very deceiving and it’s very strong. You also should wear a life jacket,” said Goldman.

After Shirley and Robinson were reported missing, Goldman says the DNR and many other agencies spent 12 hours per day with four boats on the river trying to find them.

“There were a lot of agencies who pitched in to help us find these two,” said Goldman.

Goldman said those agencies were the Indianapolis Fire Department, State Police, and Indy Metro Police among others.

You can hear the full interview with Goldman below.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Weird News Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Roncalli FB Coach
John Herrick

Roncalli Head Football Coach Resigns

Brian Schimmel video
Kurt Darling

South Whitley Police Officer Fired After Backlash Over Traffic Stop in January

Paddy Wagon Red Light
Kurt Darling

Woman Arrested For Flashing Gun, Throwing Spaghetti In Road Rage Incident

White River Body Found
John Herrick

Bodies of Both Missing Kayakers in White River Now Recovered

2024 WNBA Draft
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Caitlin Clark is coming to Indianapolis and now I have to concern myself with what she’s getting paid?

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close