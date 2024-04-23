Bodies of Both Missing Kayakers in White River Now Recovered

INDIANAPOLIS–The bodies of two missing kayakers have both been recovered from the White River.
Solomon Shirley, 22, and Marcus Robinson, 30, went missing on April 16. Several witnesses say they saw them being ejected from their kayaks at the dam at Belmont Beach. They didn’t resurface.
Shirley was found at around 9:45 am Monday and Robinson was found at approximately 6 pm. The Marion County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday morning that both men died of drowning.
Angela Goldman is a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says when the accident happened, the river was high and near flood stage with a very strong current.
“The big takeaway here is that you should stay off the river when it’s in flood stages. The current can be very deceiving and it’s very strong. You also should wear a life jacket,” said Goldman.
After Shirley and Robinson were reported missing, Goldman says the DNR and many other agencies spent 12 hours per day with four boats on the river trying to find them.
“There were a lot of agencies who pitched in to help us find these two,” said Goldman.
Goldman said those agencies were the Indianapolis Fire Department, State Police, and Indy Metro Police among others.
You can hear the full interview with Goldman below.
