Man Shot and Killed on Indy’s Northeast Side

Published on April 22, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS–A shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Monday morning left one man dead.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they responded to a report of a person shot in the street on Hillside Avenue at 9:45 a.m. That’s near the New Bridge Apartments.

“Preliminarily, detectives believe this incident started with a disturbance between two individuals who knew one another, which resulted in gunfire and the victim being shot and deceased,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley on Monday.

Foley says they believe that they have identified a potential suspect. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the person who died after proper next-of-kin notification is made.

“You know, I feel like a broken record. We’re saying this over and over again that resolving conflict with firearms or with any weapon is not the way to do it. We need people to be patient. We need people to be responsible. Our officers are out there every day trying to identify people who are using or possessing illegally firearms. They’re going to continue doing that. But we can’t be everywhere. We need the community’s cooperation to help prevent things like this from happening,” said Foley.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475

