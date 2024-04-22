IFD: Body Recovered from White River on Indy’s West Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A body was found in the White River on Indianapolis’ west side, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

Online police reports show that IFD crews were called to the 600 block of North White River Parkway West Drive around 9:34 a.m. Monday for a dive rescue.

IFD confirmed to News 8 that sometime after arriving, a body was found in the river. Crews were recovering the body by 10:24 a.m.

Angela Goldman with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources told News 8 that officers were en route to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Neither spokesperson said if the incident was related to the two kayakers who went missing on Tuesday.

The two kayakers were reported missing sometime before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 caller said they saw the kayakers capsize near the Belmont Beach area and not resurface.

First responders later spotted two empty kayaks floating south of the train tracks near the river bank. Crews searched for the two for several hours on Tuesday and Wednesday before pausing.

Officials identified the two missing kayakers as 22-year-old Solomon Shirley and 30-year-old Marcus Robinson, reportedly cousins. A spokesperson at DNR told News 8 during initial search efforts that Shirley was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants. Robinson was also last seen wearing a grey shirt and shorts.