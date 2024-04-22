How Your Lawmakers Voted On The Massive Foreign Aid Bill

WASHINGTON — Over the weekend the U.S. House voted to send $95 billion in foreign aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

The bill has been at the center of yet more infighting among Republicans in the lower chamber as GOP lawmakers were split nearly down the middle on the issue based on the voting roll. 112 Republicans voted against it while 101 voted with every Democrat in support of the funding.

The split was reflected in how Indiana’s delegation voted on the bill. Four of Indiana’s seven Republican lawmakers (Bucshon, Houchin, Pence, and Yakym) voted in favor of it along with both Democrats (Carson and Mrvan). The remaining three voted against it (Spartz, Banks, and Baird).

“I am proud to support this legislative package which is paramount to the strength of our nation,” said Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-IN-1st). “This is an incredibly serious moment for our nation and the world. I appreciate that these necessary measures rise to the occasion to provide for those in need.”

Spartz, who is Ukrainian by birth, voted against the legislation. She said support for Ukraine should always be a priority for the U.S., but she is upset with how the funds within the bill are being divvied out.

She believes the bill gives President Biden the ability to write a “blank check” with taxpayer money.

“We are still going to go with blank checks and slush funds,” she lambasted on the House floor. Unfortunately, this strategy has failed the American people. Biden has failed the American people.”

She proposed an amendment that she knew was doomed to fail before the vote on Saturday in which she said it would take out certain provisions that she says amount to allowing the president to use “blank checks.”

The aid bill will now move to the Senate where it is expected to be approved by Democrats who control the chamber.

The bill’s passage may play into yet another shake-up of who holds the gavel in the House. More hardliner Republicans have said they would vote to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson because he worked with Democrats on the funding bill.