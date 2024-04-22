Listen Live
When the Democrats tell you who they are… believe them

They're coming for your money

Published on April 22, 2024

When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time ~Maya Angelou

The Democrats aren’t hiding what they are. They are shouting their hatred and bigotry on college campuses across the country, and they are telegraphing that they are coming for your money:

Tony Katz:

Understand how you are viewed. You are viewed as a tool to be utilized for their desires, not as a citizen who should be able to follow your own course. They should not do with less, you should do with less. And you should be ashamed of yourself for having as much as you do. Honestly the world that they work in, that they live in, it’s just a terrible world. It is radical. And they’re proud of it, and they see it as moral. This is the part, that I think is so incredibly important for us to turn the corner on. They’re not moral. It is an indecent thing to say, “I’m the government, and you owe me.”

Listen to the discussion in full here:

Listen to the full show here:

See the full rundown from today’s show here: 

