When the Democrats tell you who they are… believe them

When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time ~Maya Angelou
The Democrats aren’t hiding what they are. They are shouting their hatred and bigotry on college campuses across the country, and they are telegraphing that they are coming for your money:
Tony Katz:
Understand how you are viewed. You are viewed as a tool to be utilized for their desires, not as a citizen who should be able to follow your own course. They should not do with less, you should do with less. And you should be ashamed of yourself for having as much as you do. Honestly the world that they work in, that they live in, it’s just a terrible world. It is radical. And they’re proud of it, and they see it as moral. This is the part, that I think is so incredibly important for us to turn the corner on. They’re not moral. It is an indecent thing to say, “I’m the government, and you owe me.”
Listen to the discussion in full here:
Listen to the full show here:
See the full rundown from today’s show here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
-
USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.
-
Gregg Doyel, what problem are you referring to?
-
Indiana Severe Weather, Everything's on the Table
-
Tony Katz: Caitlin Clark is coming to Indianapolis and now I have to concern myself with what she's getting paid?
-
Will the defense of Hunter Biden provide 2nd Amendment rights to potentially hundreds of thousands, if not millions of drug users in this country?
-
The hatred for Caitlin Clark is crazy
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka