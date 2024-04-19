Listen Live
Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame To Announce Class of 2024 Sunday

Published on April 19, 2024

Ozzy Osbourne Performs At the US Festival

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is set to announce the Class of 2024 this Sunday on primetime TV.

The inductees will be announced during an episode of “American Idol” by host Ryan Seacrest and judge Lionel Ritchie, a 2022 inductee.

The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees are Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band, Peter Frampton, Eric B & Rakim, A Tribe Called Quest, Jane’s Addiction, Mary J. Blige, Sade, Mariah Carey, Sinéad O’Connor, Foreigner, Kool & The Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Cher and Oasis.

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

With a variety of genres represented in this year’s list of nominees, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame aims to celebrate the “true spirit of Rock and Roll” by nominating these artists.

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Continuing in the true spirit of Rock and Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

In fan voting, which closed on April 15, the top five vote getters were the Dave Matthews Band, Peter Frampton, Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne and Cher. The fan ballots will be combined with the other ballots to determine the inductees.

The 2024 induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland in the fall.

