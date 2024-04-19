Listen Live
Lafayette Elementary School The First In State To Move To Four-Day Week

Published on April 19, 2024

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A school in Lafayette is the first in the state to move to a four-day school week.

Vinton Elementary School is implementing the new calendar. During a school board meeting on Wednesday leaders with the Lafayette School Corporation approved the change.

The school district got a waiver from the state to proceed with the four-day week, but students still have to hit the 180-day minimum for the school year.

That means students at Vinton will have to stay at school 50 minutes longer for each of the four days to compensate.

Teachers are said to be happy with that extra 50 minutes. Recently, the district received complaints from teachers that they felt rushed to get all their coursework in a single day under the regular five-day format. Now the idea is for teachers to have a little more time to cover what they need to.

The school district released this statement:

Lafayette School Corp. is thrilled about the opportunities this transition presents for our school community. We believe that the four-day week will not only provide students with enhanced learning experiences but also allow for more meaningful family time and opportunities for extracurricular activities. Together, we are embarking on an exciting journey toward a brighter future for our students and families.

