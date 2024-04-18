Listen Live
Caitlin Clark Nearing 8-Figure Deal With Nike, Includes Signature Shoe

Published on April 18, 2024

Colorado v Iowa

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty (The shoes pictures are not the shoes included in her nearing deal.)

Don’t worry about Caitlin Clark’s rookie WNBA contract anymore, Nike is here!

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Clark is finalizing an endorsement deal with Nike that will come with a signature shoe. The deal will also secure an eight-figure contract for Clark, per the report.

Shams Charania also reported, Adidas and Under Armour also made “sizable offers” to Clark that she appears ready to turn down in favor of Nike. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry — who has his own signature shoe with Under Armour — sat in on negotiations with all three companies, according to the report.

The endorsement deal is one of several for Clark, who already has contracts with Panini, Gatorade and State Farm.

