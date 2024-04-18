Trump Falls Asleep During “Hush Money” Trial

Even Donald Trump thinks his “hush money” trial is a snooze fest!

The left is once again taking a little bit of nothing and making it into a whole-lotta something. The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman along with other reporters is spreading the word that Trump appeared to be nodding off during his “hush money” trial.

This week the former president is in New York for his trial regarding money given to Stormi Daniels. The court is going on day three of jury selections that will assess the 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

During the selections, several journalists in the room reported that they witnessed Trump falling asleep. Haberman tweeted, Trump’s “head keeps dropping down and his mouth goes slack.” Of course, the far left immediately ran with it.

Fox News asked Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba about the accusations. While Habba is not representing Trump in this trial she suggests this is just another stunt from the left media.

“If anything, he’s probably brutally bored. I mean it’s painful they make him sit there through jury selection… but no, you know, I’ve heard that report; it’s unlikely, I know him; I sat through trial after trial with him that never happens.”

Even if Donald was nodding off, WHO COULD BLAME HIM?

Newsweek says, “A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign described the reports… as “100% Fake News coming from ‘journalists’ who weren’t even in the court room.”