19-Year-Old Dies in Whiteland Crash

WHITELAND, Ind. — Whiteland Police say a teenager was hit and killed while riding a motorcycle Tuesday night, and they are now investigating.

Officers went near North U.S. 31 and County Wood Drive around 9:30 p.m., where a truck and motorcycle had crashed. The person on the motorcycle – identified as 19-year-old Drew Shrader – died at the scene.

At this time, police think Shrader was driving up U.S. 31 when a truck tried to get onto the road from Country Wood Drive. The boy may have then hit the truck driven by 62-year-old Jeffrey Cobbs, who was not hurt.

Cobbs was then taken to the Whiteland Police Department and later arrested. Officers think he may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

If you know anything about this, please call the Whiteland Police Department at 317-535-8100, or email tips to tips@whitelandpd.us.