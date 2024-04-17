Listen Live
Local

19-Year-Old Dies in Whiteland Crash

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights and crime scene tape.

Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

WHITELAND, Ind. — Whiteland Police say a teenager was hit and killed while riding a motorcycle Tuesday night, and they are now investigating.

Officers went near North U.S. 31 and County Wood Drive around 9:30 p.m., where a truck and motorcycle had crashed. The person on the motorcycle – identified as 19-year-old Drew Shrader – died at the scene.

At this time, police think Shrader was driving up U.S. 31 when a truck tried to get onto the road from Country Wood Drive. The boy may have then hit the truck driven by 62-year-old Jeffrey Cobbs, who was not hurt.

Cobbs was then taken to the Whiteland Police Department and later arrested. Officers think he may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

If you know anything about this, please call the Whiteland Police Department at 317-535-8100, or email tips to tips@whitelandpd.us.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Riverfront Walk along Vaughn Drive
Casey Daniels

USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Sascha Nixon

19-Year-Old Dies in Whiteland Crash

Andrew Hsu
Kurt Darling

Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Producer Karl

The hatred for Caitlin Clark is crazy

IFD searchers on the White River
Kurt Darling

Search Resuming Today For Two Missing Kayakers In White River Downtown

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close