NWS: Severe Weather Could Bring Strong Winds, Hail, Tornadoes

INDIANAPOLIS — Expect severe weather in Central Indiana from Tuesday night through Wednesday. Forecasters warn of strong winds, hail, and even tornadoes this week.

According to Matthew Eckhoff from the National Weather Service, strong gusts of wind and large hail are expected to sweep through the central part of the state late Tuesday night.

“I think the bigger threat for us would be more so on Wednesday as of the way it looks right now,” said Eckhoff.

Eckhoff says there’s a small chance of severe weather in Southern Indiana today.

“These are very isolated showers and storms,” he says. “It will take a lot for them to get going because there’s not much upper-level support today. We don’t have any storms coming through; it’s just a stalled-out front.”

Eckhoff says that the initial round of thunderstorms is expected on Tuesday night, beginning around 8-9 pm. Another round of thunderstorms is anticipated for Wednesday, potentially bringing severe weather.

“Right now, there are still some questions about how the Tuesday night stuff develops, and that might affect how Wednesday’s thunderstorms evolve,” he added. The Tuesday night storms might somewhat stabilize the atmosphere, which might mitigate the threat.