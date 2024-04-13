Listen Live
National

Iran Launches Drone Attack on Israel

Iran Launches Drone Attack on Israel

Published on April 13, 2024

People outside a mosque in Jerusalem

Source: (Photo by Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

 

JERUSALEM — Israeli aviation authorities say they are closing the country’s airspace to all flights as it braces for an Iranian drone attack.

The country’s airport authority said the closure would go into effect at 12:30 a.m. local time (5:30 p.m. EDT).

It said flights would be affected and advised travelers to check with their airlines for changes.

Iranian state television announced that Tehran had launched an attack toward Israel. Iraq’s state news agency quoted Transportation Minister Raqqa Saadawi as saying the country’s airspace was closed.

Before the attack was announced, a FlyDubai flight from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to Tel Aviv, Israel, turned around as it was over Saudi Arabia, flight-tracking data showed.

