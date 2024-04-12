IMPD: Man Shot and Killed on Indy’s North Side

INDIANAPOLIS–One person was killed in a shooting that happened on the north side of Indianapolis Thursday night.

At around 8 pm, IMPD says they were called to W. 25th street, which is in a neighborhood near 25th and Dr. MLK Street.

They found a teenage boy lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At about that same time, another man also walked into Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound. He is alive, but seriously injured. IMPD thinks both of those things may be connected, but they are not sure.

“That could be connected and that could help give us an idea of what went on out here,” said IMPD Captain Weilhammer.

Weilhammer says another that helps is testimony from witnesses.

“The biggest thing that helps us is people that have seen it or can tell us. Even it’s something like someone saying ‘Hey I saw somebody running away from the area or a vehicle driving away,” said Weilhammer.

Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to contact IMPD Homicide Det. David Miller by calling (317) 327-3475. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.