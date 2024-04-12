Listen Live
News

Flooding Persists as Indianapolis Inches Towards Historic Rainfall

Published on April 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Flooding Concern

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — The Capital City is heading towards a record-breaking month for rainfall, having already received nearly three and a half inches in the last 72 hours. We’re just short of six inches for April, marking one of the wettest starts we’ve ever seen.

“Think of it like a sponge,” said WISH-TV Meteorologist Marcus Bailey. “This sponge can’t hold any more water. During the last three days in Indianapolis, we have picked up 3.3 inches of rainfall. That’s an inch shy of what we should get for the entire month.”

Bailey expects light rain today. Hoosiers in Central Indiana will probably get less than a quarter of an inch, but this will make it harder for the water on flooded roads to go away.

“A lot of the creeks and streams are causing the big problems with some of these streets that have been shut down,” he says. With lots of additional rainfall today, we should start to see the water recede over the next 24-36 hours.”

Expect some windy conditions today. Winds from the west will be blowing at 25-30 miles per hour. Usually, winds this strong don’t knock down trees. But Bailey points out that because the ground is wet, the soil might become looser, increasing the risk of trees falling over in winds of up to thirty miles per hour.

The rain will taper off later today, paving the way for a pleasant and dry weekend. However, severe weather is possible in the early part of next week.

“For Tuesday into Wednesday, we will have to iron out the timeframe for the possibility of some stronger storms accompanying this system that will be moving through the Midwest,” he added.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Neutral/Nothing Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Meijer Grocery Store Noblesville
Sam Fritz

Meijer Hiring 250 Positions for New Location In Noblesville

Palestine Protest
Donnie Burgess

IMPD Preparing for Potential Pro-Palestine “Blockade” Monday

News- Women's March in New York City
Producer Karl

Liberal White Women are the Worst

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Richard Allen mugshot
Kurt Darling, Donnie Burgess

Delphi Suspect’s Legal Team Want Possible Confessions to Be Suppressed

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close