“What’s the Grossest Thing Your Partner Does?” WIBC Listeners Chime In!

Published on April 10, 2024

We all have that one thing our significant other does that absolutely drives us crazy! From being forgetful to downright gross, whatever the thing is at some point you learn to just…accept it.

The internet is chiming in on the grossest things their partner does, and it does not disappoint.

One person said her partner, “picks his teeth with the point of a knife.” Another added their significant other “leaves used Q-Tip’s everywhere;” while someone else commented their person “forcefully gags himself when brushing his teeth to remove phlegm. It’s shockingly loud.” 

Hammer and Nigel even chime in about their wives, but not without admitting to a few things themselves.

We even opened up the phone lines and the callers came to play. Listeners talked about bathroom habits, tobacco leftovers, and something about a protistic leg…

Listen to the hilarious conversation here:

And big thanks to everyone who called in and threw their loved ones under the bus!

Anything come to mind for your S.O? Let us know on X. 

 

