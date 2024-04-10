Listen Live
Sports

Indiana Fever Will Have 36 of 40 Games Nationally Televised

The Indiana Fever will have 36 of its 40 games this upcoming season on the WNBA’s national broadcast and streaming partners.

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

 

INDIANA FEVER LOGO

Source: INDIANA FEVER / INDIANA FEVER

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Fever will have 36 of its 40 games this upcoming season on the WNBA’s national broadcast and streaming partners. The Fever, expected to draft Iowa’s Caitlyn Clark No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft Monday night, will play eight times across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. 2 more games are slated for CBS.

The team plays also will appear eight times on ION. In addition, Indiana will be highlighted 13 times on NBA TV, four times on Prime Video, and once on CBS Sports Network.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Producer Karl

The hatred for Caitlin Clark is crazy

INDIANA FEVER LOGO
Wes Woodward

Indiana Fever Will Have 36 of 40 Games Nationally Televised

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Kurt Darling

Woman With A Knife Killed by Police In North Vernon

Jamey Noel mugshot
Kurt Darling

Judge Breaks Gavel Sending Former Clark County Sheriff Back To Jail

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close