Sunny Hostin Blames Climate Change For Solar Eclipse and Earthquakes

The View is the definition of a palm to the face.

Sunny Hostin, co-host of The Most Obnoxious Group of Women on Television View stated that the solar eclipse was proof of climate change. Take a moment to process that before we move on, because it does get worse.

Hostin and her co-hosts were discussing the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that took place on the east coast over the weekend. She told her peers that the earthquake, along with other events such as the solar eclipse and cicadas emerging (which she hilariously mispronounces) is an obvious sign of climate change.

“All those things together would maybe lead one to believe that either climate change exists or something is really going on.”

Even her co-hosts couldn’t go along with the absolute lunacy.

Joy Behar quickly corrected Hostin, “Except earthquakes are not at the mercy of climate change. It’s underground. It can’t.”

Whoopi also jumped in to remind her that scientists have known about these phenomenon’s for a while, “And the eclipse, they’ve known about the eclipse coming because eclipses happen, and they actually can say when these things are going to happen.”

Whoopi Goldberg being the sane one on The View was not on our 2024 bingo cards.