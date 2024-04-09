IMPD: Person Shot and Killed on Indy’s Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS-There was a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon. One person has died.

At around 1:30 p.m, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of East 38th Place. That is near Arborstone Apartments and not far from the intersection of 38th street and North Post Road.

“Preliminarily, detectives believe the suspect and victim knew one another. The suspect was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and the victim was in the passenger seat of the vehicle when shots were fired resulting in the victim being shot. The suspect then exited the driver’s seat and ran southbound armed with a firearm. Officers set up a perimeter in the area south of the original incident in an attempt to locate the suspect, however, the suspect was not located,” said IMPD in a Tuesday news release.

If you have any additional information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

“This is the middle of the afternoon, this community, this neighborhood is grieving the loss of an individual. There is an individual deceased in this apartment complex that has families, has children and this is not the way that people should have to live,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley.