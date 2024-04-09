Listen Live
Fatal Crash in Tippecanoe County Blocks Traffic for Hours

First responders arrived and found a deceased male behind the wheel of a Toyota SUV

Published on April 9, 2024

BUCK CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — One person died in a crash in Tippecanoe County early Tuesday morning, blocking traffic on State Road 25 for several hours.

At 5:45 a.m., Tippecanoe County dispatchers received a 911 call about a crash at the intersection of SR 52 and County Road 450 North. That’s a few miles northeast of Lafayette near Buck Creek.

INDOT says two vehicles were involved in the accident.

First responders arrived and found a deceased male behind the wheel of a Toyota SUV, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s said in a release.

The other driver, identified by police as a 51-year-old woman from Lafayette, was removed from her SUV and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

“Investigation at the scene indicated that the Toyota failed to yield on CR 450, traveling in the westbound direction, as it crossed into the path of the Kia that was traveling northbound on SR 25 North,” the sheriff’s office said.

It was unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

INDOT says the road was clear by 9:10 a.m.

