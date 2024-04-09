Did you see a trucker fight? ISP Need Your Help in Road Rage Stabbing

SOUTHERN INDIANA — Police in southern Indiana need your help in finding out what led to a stabbing off of I-65.

It was around 10:45 Saturday morning when police got a call from someone claiming two semi-trucks were passing and “brake checking” each other on I-65 northbound, just a few miles south of the Henryville exit.

Shortly after that call, 911 dispatch received a second call.

“A subject at the rest area stated that they had been stabbed. When our officers arrived, they realized it was one of the vehicles involved in the initial road rage call,” says Indiana State Police Sergeant Carey Huls, “one driver was stabbed and was flown to University Hospital in Louisville (Kentucky) for those injuries.”

That driver was identified as Daniel Andrews of Springfield, Missouri. He was released from the hospital a few days later and arrested.

The other driver involved, Lyndon Smith of Gadsden, Alabama, was found and also arrested. Even though Andrews was the person stabbed, he faces more serious charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal recklessness, and aggressive driving.

Lyndon Smith was charged with false informing.

“Detectives do believe the investigation warranted both men be charged,” Sgt. Carey Huls explains, “it’s kind of odd where the charges go. Most people would assume the more severe charges would be against the person who was stabbing, but in this case, it’s a little bit different. Investigators believe the other driver (Andrews) had a pipe in his hand and actually initiated the initial altercation on the side of the road.”

Despite that, Indiana State Police still need more information to put together a complete picture of what happened between both men.

If you know anything about the actual physical confrontation that happened at a rest area near the ramp from State Road 160 to I-65 northbound near the 19-mile marker, you can call the Sellersburg Post at 812-246-5424.