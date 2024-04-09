Listen Live
Local

17-Year-Old Charged with Criminal Recklessness in Downtown Indy Shooting

The shooting happened in downtown Indianapolis at the corner of Illinois and Maryland streets on March 30.

Published on April 9, 2024

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS–A 17-year-old has been arrested for a shooting that injured seven kids in Indianapolis late last month.

On Tuesday morning, IMPD announced that the 17-year-old was taken into custody on Friday April 5. That person is charged with criminal recklessness and dangerous possession of a firearm.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office identified the 17-year-old as King Dennis.

“The defendant’s criminal history, the alleged conduct, and Indiana statute require this individual to face felony charges as an adult. I want to thank the investigators for getting us to this point, but this is the first step— as this matter remains under investigation. We will continue to pursue leads and information until everyone involved is held accountable for their actions,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

The shooting happened in downtown Indianapolis at the corner of Illinois and Maryland streets on March 30. The seven kids that were hurt are between the ages of 12 and 16.  They believe there could be more suspects.

“IMPD would like to thank the IMPD officers and detectives who investigated this shooting as well as the community for their cooperation and support,” the release said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Michal Dinnsen in the IMPD Aggregated Assault Office at 317.327.3475 or they can e-mail him at michal.dinnsen@indy.gov.  

In addition to the charging information and probable cause affidavit, the State has filed a motion for greater than standard bond, and a stay away order prohibiting this individual, upon release, from entering a six-block radius from where this incident occurred.

On April 1, two other kids were arrested for resisting law enforcement from the same scene, but it is not clear if they were involved in the shooting.

 

