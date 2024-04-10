Listen Live
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is concerned with the rise of self-defense shootings

Is Mears disappointed that victims are successfully defending themselves against criminals?

Published on April 10, 2024

WTHR 13 recently ran a piece about rise of self-defense shootings (below). The story begins with the premise of too many people owning firearms and a dispute breaks out. 

Guy Relford: 

Two people arguing over whatever, and somebody pulls a gun and starts shooting, that’s not self-defense. But the story from Rich Nye, he talks about somebody breaking into a guy’s home, the homeowner wrestles the gun away from the intruder, shoots the intruder. Then he talks about an abusive boyfriend is attacking a girlfriend, she defends herself, shoots him and saves her own life. And that’s in the context of them saying, “community leaders are concerned about this.”

Listen to the discussion in full from the player posted above. (Bonus Monday Gunday with Hammer & Nigel) 

 

