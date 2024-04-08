“Breathtaking. Spiritual Experience. Really Cool.”-People in Indiana React to Total Solar Eclipse

STATEWIDE–“Incredible. Breathtaking. It lived up to the hype.”

That’s just some of what of many people are saying about their experience watching the total solar eclipse in Indiana on Monday afternoon.

The path of totality reached Indianapolis at 3:06 pm and lasted for about three minutes. Hoosiers and travelers from other states made their way to places like the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Monument Circle, and various other spots in the state to get a good view of the path of totality. They were pleased with what they saw.

“It is one of the most spiritual events I’ve ever seen in my life. You could feel everybody’s excitement all at the same time. If I had the money, I’d travel the world to see these,” one man said.

Tim James is from Indiana. April 8 was his birthday. He said the total eclipse was a wonderful birthday present as he watched from Monument Circle.

“We saw the one in 2017, but that was in a rural setting. Seeing this in an urban setting was wonderful,” said James.

One father brought family to see it. They were among the roughly 50,000 people who watched the event from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I thought it was awesome. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience full of great moments for the kids to share,” said the father.

These two men came from Cincinnati. They said they saw the eclipse in 2017, but this one was better.

“My phone couldn’t handle it, but it was cool,” said one of the men.

Millions of people watched as the shadow of the eclipse moved from Texas to Maine. The next total solar eclipse won’t be visible again from the contiguous United States until 2044. NASA says it will only shadow three states in its path: North and South Dakota, and Montana.