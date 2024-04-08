Listen Live
News

Listen: “A Rare and Neat Event” – Prime Eclipse Viewing in Indianapolis

Published on April 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Solar Eclipse

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS –According to the National Weather Service, there will be high cloud cover during the total solar eclipse, which is favorable for viewing. The eclipse will start around 1:45 PM in the city.

“As we go from that time up until the point of totality, which will take place a little after three o’clock, you will start to notice a gradual dimming,” says forecaster Mike Ryan. “So we will see the winds drop off around the time of totality, and temperatures drop a bit.”

Ryan expects temperatures to rise back to the 70s after totality, with the area returning to total sunshine around 4:20 – 4:30. He notes that low clouds over Indianapolis late last night have set up prime viewing conditions for today’s eclipse. High cloud cover during a solar eclipse softens and diffuses sunlight, aiding observation without harsh glare and adding visual interest to the sky.

“There will be sunshine throughout the day,” he says. “We will have periods where some of these higher level clouds are moving across the area, especially in the afternoon as we get into the eclipse time.”

According to Ryan, if you’re in Central Indiana, you’ll be in the path of totality for the eclipse. The last total solar eclipse occurred seven years ago, but Indiana wasn’t on its path then.

Once again, the viewing conditions look good, which is quite impressive considering some of the conditions we’ve faced in the past 24 hours, and the rain and low cloud cover from last night have cleared.

“We are lucky in that sense that we are really threading the needle with these clouds, and it looks like things are going to work out,” he added.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Weather & School Closings Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Police lights
WISH-TV

Two Dead After I-65 Crash in Johnson County

Graphic showing chances for cloud cover for solar eclipse
Kurt Darling

Forecasters: Trends Look Promising For Mostly Clear Skies For Solar Eclipse

A large orange sun is in the center of a dark sky
John Herrick

How You Can Prepare Children with Autism for the Solar Eclipse

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 03 Drake at Indiana State
Kurt Darling

Schertz Declines Big Pay Raise From ISU, Takes Bigger One At Saint Louis

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close