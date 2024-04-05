How will Mike Braun handle rising Property Taxes?

Continuing on the theme of Property Taxes, Craig Collins, who is sitting in for Tony Katz, played Tony’s interview with Mike Braun and what he would do to help Hoosiers with their rising property taxes.

Braun regarding property taxes:

Assessments have a tax rate applied to it, and that should never go up more than the growth of our economy, and that’d be an easy fix. You’d have municipalities and county governments maybe grousing about that, but you can’t afford anything more than what your economy is growing at.

