Listen Live
Politics

How will Mike Braun handle rising Property Taxes?

The Tony Katz interviews with the candidates for Governor have been released. Today we hear Braun's stance on rising Hoosier property taxes

Published on April 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Continuing on the theme of Property Taxes, Craig Collins, who is sitting in for Tony Katz, played Tony’s interview with Mike Braun and what he would do to help Hoosiers with their rising property taxes.

Braun regarding property taxes:

Assessments have a tax rate applied to it, and that should never go up more than the growth of our economy, and that’d be an easy fix. You’d have municipalities and county governments maybe grousing about that, but you can’t afford anything more than what your economy is growing at.

The full interview can be found here:

Tony Katz Interviews The Indiana GOP Gubernatorial Candidates For Governor (wibc.com)

Catch the Rundown from today’s show here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  

Catch the show in its entirety here:  

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
Sascha Nixon

Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool

Downtown Shooting
Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Seven Kids Injured in Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis

Andrew Hsu
Kurt Darling

Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka

April Fools Day Funny Cartoon Text Sign
Staff

The History of April Fools’ Day

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close