Local

Arrangements Revealed for FW Mayor Tom Henry’s Funeral

Published on April 4, 2024

Tom Henry Photo

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A week after Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s death, his family has revealed the funeral arrangements for the longtime city leader.

Henry died last Thursday at the age of 72, following a “medical emergency” related to his stomach cancer diagnosis. Now, his family is inviting you to attend a visitation in his honor.

The Divine Mercy Funeral Home says visitations for the man will be held next Wednesday through Friday, with the last happening just before a burial Mass and Henry’s funeral service and internment ceremony.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Friday, starting at 10 a.m. Then, Henry’s body will be buried at the Catholic Cemetery on Lake Avenue following his funeral service.

Continue reading for more details, or click here.

Visitation Times for Wednesday, April 10th:

Please head to the rotunda of the Allen County Courthouse using the entrance at 100 East Main Street for both.

  • 2 – 4 p.m.
  • 6 – 8 p.m.

Visitation Times for Thursday, April 11th:

Please head to the rotunda of the Allen County Courthouse using the entrance at 100 East Main Street for both.

  • 2 – 4 p.m.
  • 6 – 8 p.m.

Visitation Time for Friday, April 12th:

Please head to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on South Calhoun Street.

  • 9 – 10 a.m.

Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, April 12th:

Please had to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on South Calhoun Street.

  • 10 a.m.

Internment Ceremony on Friday, April 12th:

Please head to the Catholic Cemetery on Lake Avenue.

  • Time TBD, as ceremony will follow Henry’s funeral service.

In a statement, Henry’s family notes, “We will release more details in the coming days. Meantime, we ask for your continued prayers as well as for privacy.”

Mayor Tom Henry

Source: WISH-TV / other

WIBC 93.1 FM

