How will Brad Chambers handle rising Property Taxes?

The Tony Katz interviews with the candidates for Governor are being released. Today we hear Chambers' stance on rising Hoosier property taxes

Published on April 4, 2024

Continuing on the theme of Property Taxes, Craig Collins, who is sitting in for Tony Katz, played Tony’s interview with Brad Chambers and what he would do to help Hoosiers with their rising property taxes.

Chambers:

I’m hearing the most about Property Taxes… Once I figure out where the printer would be, and the coffee maker would be, and where my desk would be, we’re going to dig into what the real challenges are at the grassroots level on property taxes and see if we can find a better way.

The full interview can be found here:

Tony Katz Interviews The Indiana GOP Gubernatorial Candidates For Governor (wibc.com)

Catch the Rundown from today's show here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM 

