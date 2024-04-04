Hammer’s Son, Chris, Brings Us A.I Hammer!

We have a lot of fun with A.I, here on the Hammer and Nigel Show. Hammer in particular gets a kick out of creating A.I Biden, Trump, Tucker Carlson, and even fellow WIBC hosts.
However, today Hammer’s son, Chris, guest co-host gave his dad a taste of his own hilarious medicine. It’s been a long time coming, but well worth the wait.
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s finally time to hear from A.I Hammer:
Who should be the next A.I guest on the show? Let us know on X!
