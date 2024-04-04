Listen Live
Entertainment

Hammer’s Son, Chris, Brings Us A.I Hammer!

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

We have a lot of fun with A.I, here on the Hammer and Nigel Show. Hammer in particular gets a kick out of creating A.I Biden, Trump, Tucker Carlson, and even fellow WIBC hosts.

However, today Hammer’s son, Chris, guest co-host gave his dad a taste of his own hilarious medicine. It’s been a long time coming, but well worth the wait.

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s finally time to hear from A.I Hammer:

Who should be the next A.I guest on the show? Let us know on X! 

 

 

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Downtown Shooting
Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Seven Kids Injured in Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
Sascha Nixon

Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool

April Fools Day Funny Cartoon Text Sign
Staff

The History of April Fools’ Day

Migrants cross the border to USA...
Producer Karl

Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close