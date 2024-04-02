Former IMPD Officer Charged with Rape & Official Misconduct

INDIANAPOLIS — A former officer with Indianapolis Metro Police has been charged with rape.

Former IMPD officer Myron Howard was one of several officers that responded to a domestic violence call January 6th, 2024. The domestic violence incident was still happening as police arrived, and the suspect was arrested and charged. A few hours later on the morning of January 7th, after all other officers were gone, Howard is accused of returning to the house by himself and raping the victim of the original domestic violence call.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says Howard turned off his body-camera.

An attorney representing the victim contacted IMPD February 5th, and the Special Investigations Unit opened an investigation into Howard’s actions.

A search warrant was issued for Howard’s home March 11th, and by March 14th, he was fired by Chief Chris Bailey based on facts of the investigation, says IMPD.

“The allegations made in the probable cause affidavit are deeply disappointing and disturbing,” said Chief Chris Bailey in a press release. “His (Howard) alleged actions not only violated his sacred oath to our community, but he abused his power and took advantage of a victim when she was most vulnerable. His actions do not represent the brave women and men who serve Indianapolis with integrity every single day. My prayers are with the victim during this difficult time.”

Chief Bailey was able to fire Myron Howard, as he was still under a probationary period as an IMPD officer. He had been with the department for one year.

The prosecutor’s office also accused Howard of offering a woman a ride home in exchange for sex back on August 15th of last year. This happened just after a car crash, in which the woman was involved.

After Howard’s firing, the case was presented to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, and Howard was taken into custody Tuesday, April 2nd.

He faces charges of rape, criminal confinement, two counts of official misconduct, making an unlawful proposition, public indecency, and public nudity.