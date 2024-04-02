Poll: Braun Leads Governor Race Among Likely GOP Voters, Many Still Undecided

STATEWIDE — A new poll shows Sen. Mike Braun with a sizable lead over the rest of the candidates in the GOP primary for governor.

In a survey of 500 likely Republican primary voters by Indy Politics and Crossroads Public Affairs, 33-percent say they’d vote for Braun. Only 11-percent said they would vote for Suzanne Crouch. Eric Doden is also polling at 11-percent and former state Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers is polling third at 10-percent.

Though the lead is a large one for Braun, pollsters also point out that 30-percent of those surveyed were undecided.

“If you’re trying to detect a trend or read the tea leaves, you should look at self-identifying very conservative voters because they’re the largest ideological voting bloc of the electorate and can quickly swing Republican primaries,’ said pollster Andrew Weissert. “Braun is winning them with 39% with the next closest being Doden at 11%. So, Braun is safe, at the moment, with the far-right flank of the party.”

Another caveat to consider when it comes to how the candidates may gear their campaigns going forward is Gov. Eric Holcomb’s approval ratings among the voters surveyed. 60-percent of the undecided voters said they approve of the job Holcomb is doing as governor.

Braun also polled well among several key issues to voters. He leads when it comes to policies on affordable housing and supporting small businesses.

“To catch Braun, you’ll need to bring down his ballot and grow your own,” Weissert said. “With second place a cluster of Crouch, Doden, and Chambers there isn’t a clear alternative to Braun. That’s good for Braun and creates a challenging situation for any of the three to separate themselves from the other two.”