Arrest Made After Man Found Shot To Death On Near West Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed and police say they have made an arrest.
IMPD was called around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening to a home on the near southwest side of the city. They arrived to the home along Kappes Street between Belmont and Harding and found a man who had been shot to death on the front porch of a home.
Soon after IMPD Ofc. William Young said their investigation led them to a nearby home where they believed a man involved in the shooting was holed up. SWAT was called in, but after a little while they figured out no one was inside.
Police have said little about the person arrested and if they believe them to be the shooter.
Police ask if anyone has any information about the shooting that they call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS, where tips can be made anonymously.
-
Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment
-
Liberals are shocked when their disastrous policy creates disastrous results
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses In Baltimore, Hit By Container Ship
-
IMPD: Seven Kids Injured in Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis
-
Princess Kate Announces Cancer Diagnosis
-
Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool
-
The History of April Fools' Day