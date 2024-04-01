Listen Live
Three People Hurt in Small Plane Crash in Muncie

Published on April 1, 2024

Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Three people are hurt after a small, private plane crashed in Delaware County Monday.

It was just before 10:30 Monday morning when police in Delaware County were called about the plane crash, which happened just west of the runway near the Delaware County Regional Airport.

“A Piper-Cherokee aircraft that was in route to Muncie from the Bloomington airport crashed just west of the airport, approximately a half-mile,” says Tim Baty, Airport Director at the Muncie-Delaware County Regional Airport during a Monday afternoon press conference.

Two people walking on the Cardinal Greenway trail were hurt in the crash. The pilot was trapped inside of the plane and had to be pulled out by emergency crews using machinery. All three people were taken to a local Muncie hospital. Two of the three injured are now in serious condition and will most likely need to be transferred to Indianapolis. It’s unclear which of the three may be headed to Indianapolis.

No other buildings were damaged, and no other people were hurt.

Baty says the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board-Indianapolis are investigating. The cause and circumstances of the crash will be left up to them to investigate, says Delaware County emergency officials.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News Topic - Other

