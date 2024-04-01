Indiana GOP Candidates Discuss Post-Pandemic Governance and More

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s GOP candidates for hopefuls engage in discussions on the post-pandemic governmental landscape and economic revival. Jamie Reitenour, a faith-driven contender vying for Governor Eric Holcomb’s position, highlights the pivotal role of Hoosier grandparents in supporting working parents through childcare responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Curtis Hill, former Indiana Attorney General, underscores the pandemic’s role as a wake-up call for Hoosiers, emphasizing the importance of preserving cherished freedoms amid times of crisis.

Reitenour talked about how inflation is affecting people in Indiana. She mentioned that the economy is so rough that families must make significant changes to adapt.

“People are upset because it’s touched their homes specifically,” she said. “I think they feel that every decision being made in politics is affecting them.”

Reitenour is one of six Republican candidates running for the office. The others are U.S. Senator Mike Braun, Brad Chambers, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, Eric Doden, and former Attorney General Curtis Hill.

“We are offering professionalism, consistency, sharpness, and quality,” said Hill. “I think the state has done some things well, but I think the state is mixed up. You have to go back to 2020 as a prime example of that. 2020 illuminated a lot of what our state has become.”

Reitenour and Hill discussed important topics such as healthcare, crime, managing growth, and more, while the other candidates will have their turn speaking with Tony Katz throughout the week.