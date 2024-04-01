Listen Live
News

NWS: Severe Weather Escalates from This Afternoon through Tuesday

Tornadoes are expected to be in Southern Indiana, especially near and south of the I-70 corridor.

Published on April 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

NWS Severe Weather

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS –Severe weather is coming to Indiana. Forecasters warn that we could see strong winds, hail, and even tornadoes. They predict that this bad weather might arrive during Monday evening rush hour and could continue to affect Tuesday morning’s commute.

“The pattern looks active not only Monday but into Tuesday,” said Greg Melo, National Weather Service. “Looks like we are going to have the potential for severe weather, mainly this evening, which is the main threat today, but don’t be fooled. We could see severe weather tonight and overnight.”

Melo said that the areas most affected by damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are expected to be in Southern Indiana, especially near and south of the I-70 corridor. However, a large portion of the state is also at risk of experiencing significant hail. Aside from the severe weather, there’s also a possibility of flooding.

Melo added that the exact timeline for severe weather to move into the area is anytime after 4:00 p.m.

“We could have a brief lull in severe storms into Tuesday morning, then as we get into Tuesday afternoon, we could see more storms fire up in the afternoon hour with the potential for severe weather,” he said. “The first round of thunderstorms will happen this afternoon and then another round Tuesday, and that threat will diminish on Tuesday evening.”

Melo mentioned that snow is also forecast for Tuesday, and the amount we get will depend on how warm or cold the ground is.

“Where we have less confidence is in snowfall amounts,” he said. “We are not sure how much will accumulate on the grass or the roads.”

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Neutral/Nothing Sentiment - Relief

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Migrants cross the border to USA...
Politics

Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment

NWS Severe Weather
News

NWS: Severe Weather Escalates from This Afternoon through Tuesday

US-TRANSPORT-INCIDENT
National

Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses In Baltimore, Hit By Container Ship

Downtown Shooting
Local

IMPD: Seven Kids Injured in Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
Local

Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Local

A Man Killed, Two Kids Hurt In West Side Shooting At Mobile Home Park

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Gov Eric Holcomb dressed in a suit at a posium
Local

Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Ahead of Solar Eclipse

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close