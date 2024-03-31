Listen Live
Fishers Wins First Ever Boys Basketball State Title

Published on March 31, 2024

Source: IHSAA 

INDIANAPOLIS- For the first time in school history, the Fishers Tigers have won a boys basketball state championship.

The Tigers knocked off the Ben Davis Giants 65-56 to win the 4A title at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday night. They finished the season 29-1.

Fishers was led in scoring by JonAnthony Hall who had 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Fishers was also 7-15 from three-point range while Ben Davis was just 2-9.

Ben Davis was led by Mark Zachery with 14 points. They finish the season at 23-6.

This was the first time that Fishers made the state finals since 1922.

In the 3A title game, Scottsburg defeated South Bend Saint Joseph 67-57.

The 2A crown went to Brownstown Central. They beat Wapahani 55-36.

Fort Wayne Canterbury took the 1A championship by beating Bethesda Christian 48-41.

