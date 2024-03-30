Listen Live
Sports

Indiana Women’s Basketball Ends Season with Loss to South Carolina

The loss marked the end of Indiana's season with a 26-6 record.

Published on March 29, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana v South Carolina

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

ALBANY, NY –Indiana women’s basketball lost 79-75 to top-seeded South Carolina at Albany’s MVP Arena, securing the Gamecocks a spot in the Elite Eight.

South Carolina grabbed an early lead with a 3-pointer and a 7-0 run. Despite Indiana’s efforts to catch up, South Carolina finished the first quarter with a 16-6 run, giving them an 11-point lead.

The lead extended in the second quarter, with South Carolina maintaining an 11-point advantage. Despite Indiana’s attempts to close the gap in the third quarter, South Carolina remained ahead. Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina scored 13 points, while Yarden Garzon of Indiana contributed eight.

Midway through the third quarter, Indiana trailed by 21 points. Senior guard Sydney Parrish then took charge, scoring 8 points in two minutes, including two consecutive 3-pointers. This led to a 10-0 run, with assistance from sophomore guard Yarden Garzon, who capped it off with a basket.

In the final quarter, Indiana reduced their 10-point deficit to 5 with 7:20 left, but South Carolina responded swiftly each time Indiana approached.

The loss concluded Indiana’s season with a 26-6 record.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Neutral/Nothing Sentiment - Sadness

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Migrants cross the border to USA...
Politics

Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Albany Regional
Sports

Indiana Women’s Basketball Ends Season with Loss to South Carolina

US-TRANSPORT-INCIDENT
National

Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses In Baltimore, Hit By Container Ship

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

East Side Shooting Crime Scene
Local

1 Dead and 5 Injured Including an IMPD Officer in East Side Shooting

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Local

A Man Killed, Two Kids Hurt In West Side Shooting At Mobile Home Park

Gov Eric Holcomb dressed in a suit at a posium
Local

Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Ahead of Solar Eclipse

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 56 Years in Prison for Murder

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close