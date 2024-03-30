Indiana Women’s Basketball Ends Season with Loss to South Carolina

ALBANY, NY –Indiana women’s basketball lost 79-75 to top-seeded South Carolina at Albany’s MVP Arena, securing the Gamecocks a spot in the Elite Eight.

South Carolina grabbed an early lead with a 3-pointer and a 7-0 run. Despite Indiana’s efforts to catch up, South Carolina finished the first quarter with a 16-6 run, giving them an 11-point lead.

The lead extended in the second quarter, with South Carolina maintaining an 11-point advantage. Despite Indiana’s attempts to close the gap in the third quarter, South Carolina remained ahead. Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina scored 13 points, while Yarden Garzon of Indiana contributed eight.

Midway through the third quarter, Indiana trailed by 21 points. Senior guard Sydney Parrish then took charge, scoring 8 points in two minutes, including two consecutive 3-pointers. This led to a 10-0 run, with assistance from sophomore guard Yarden Garzon, who capped it off with a basket.

In the final quarter, Indiana reduced their 10-point deficit to 5 with 7:20 left, but South Carolina responded swiftly each time Indiana approached.

The loss concluded Indiana’s season with a 26-6 record.