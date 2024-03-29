Listen Live
News

Former Hoosier Investment Advisor Sentenced for Financial Crimes

The IRS investigated the case. Judge Matthew P. Brookman gave the sentence.

Published on March 29, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Person with hands out from jail bars

Source: PHOTO: Sakhorn38/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS –Former investment advisor Christopher Turean, 43, of Fishers, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for wire fraud and tax evasion. Turean, who operated in the financial sector from 2012 to 2022, misappropriated $4.7 million from a client, using the funds for gambling and to pay off his home loan.

He deceived his employer and the client, falsely claiming the money was invested in real estate. Additionally, he concealed $1.7 million in income from taxes. U.S. District Court Judge Matthew P. Brookman presided over the case, ordering Turean to repay $6.4 million and undergo three years of supervision following his incarceration.

“Investors have a right to trust that professionals obligated to act in their best interests aren’t stealing their hard-earned money,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

The IRS investigated the case. Judge Matthew P. Brookman gave the sentence. Turean will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years after leaving federal prison and has to pay $6,417,746 to make up for it.

“This criminal used his position as a trusted professional to steal nearly five million dollars, and ten concealed nearly two million dollars in taxes owed. The serious prison sentence imposed here demonstrates the commitment of IRS-CI and our federal prosecutors to aggressively prosecute financial crimes and hold fraudsters accountable.”

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Amused Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Informed

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Migrants cross the border to USA...
Politics

Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment

hands grabbing a jail cell bar
News

Former Hoosier Investment Advisor Sentenced for Financial Crimes

US-TRANSPORT-INCIDENT
National

Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses In Baltimore, Hit By Container Ship

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

East Side Shooting Crime Scene
Local

1 Dead and 5 Injured Including an IMPD Officer in East Side Shooting

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Local

A Man Killed, Two Kids Hurt In West Side Shooting At Mobile Home Park

Gov Eric Holcomb dressed in a suit at a posium
Local

Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Ahead of Solar Eclipse

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 56 Years in Prison for Murder

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close