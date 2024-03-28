Listen Live
Politics

Max Engling: You have to absolutely have to stop spending so much money in Washington to get this thing under control

Congressional Candidate Max Engling for Indiana's 5th joins Tony Katz to talk about what he would do to fix the mess in DC

Published on March 28, 2024

Max Engling joined Tony Katz and the Morning News to discuss what he would do as a representative in Indiana’s 5th for Congress.

Engling:

You have to go out there as a conservative and build your folks, build your coalition, build your members to say, “let’s actually accomplish what we’re talking about.”

