Max Engling: You have to absolutely have to stop spending so much money in Washington to get this thing under control

Max Engling joined Tony Katz and the Morning News to discuss what he would do as a representative in Indiana’s 5th for Congress.

Engling:

You have to go out there as a conservative and build your folks, build your coalition, build your members to say, “let’s actually accomplish what we’re talking about.”

Max for Indiana

Listen to the discussion in full on the above player.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM