Jesse Watters Joins The Hammer and Nigel Show

Fox TV’s “The Five” & “Jesse Watters Primetime” host, Jesse Watters’ new book is a wildly entertaining look at the people behind wokeism.

Jess Watters joined Hammer and Nigel to discuss “Get It Together: stop trying to solve your personal problems with politics.” Watters interviewed dozens of radical activists to find out where their extreme political ideologies came from.

The interviews range from activists for climate change and black supremacy to more extreme mindsets like a transwoman who identifies as a wolf. (You read that correctly.) However, Watters says there was something rather endearing about the wilder characters.

“”The Toad Smoker,” this guy goes south of the border to these Indian reservations in Mexico. He takes these toads, takes the venom, smokes it, and sees god. And of all the people I talked to he’s the most rational, got-it-together type of guy.”

Get It Together is a fresh look at these people who were inspired by some of the left’s agenda. Watters delves into the common threads of these stories finding that most are rooted in brokenness. The hope behind the book is “to inspire us to see one another not as political opponents, but as real and broken human beings.”

Grab your copy of Get It Together today

Listen to the full conversation with Hammer and Nigel here: