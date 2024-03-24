Listen Live
Purdue Fans Celebrate Sweet 16 Berth

A win against Gonzaga in Detroit next Friday would put Purdue in the Elite 8.

March 24, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS –The top-seeded Purdue Basketball team had an impressive victory on Sunday, defeating Utah State 106-67, securing their spot in the Sweet 16. The game was played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This win also set a new school record for the highest points scored in a March Madness game. The team will face off against fifth-seeded Gonzaga in the Midwest Region semifinals, which will take place in Detroit.

“I think they (Purdue) are on a mission,” one fan told WIBC. “It looks like they are going to make up for all of the issues that they had in the past. They seem like they’re focused and going to do well.”

Some Purdue fans traveled over 60 miles to watch Sunday’s game and described the atmosphere at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as “Mackey South,” reminiscent of the electric atmosphere at Mackey Arena.

“This year’s team is so fun, so dominant,” one fan said. “They can score inside, they can score outside. Finally, they can shoot threes and play good, hard defense.”

Purdue Center Zach Edey wowed the crowd with another dominating performance. The Canadian big man scored 23 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime treasure watching him. We are so lucky to have him,” another fan said. “Edey brings so much fun and so much energy to the game. I love watching him.”

A win against Gonzaga in Detroit next Friday would put Purdue in the Elite 8. The Boilermakers are trying to avenge a loss to 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson last year.

