Man Charged with Illegal Dentist Office Operation

SEYMOUR, IND — A man from southern Indiana has been taken into custody for allegedly running a dentist’s office without a license, according to authorities.

The Seymour Police Department received a complaint on March 19 about an individual reportedly operating a dentist’s office without the required license. Following the complaint, investigators conducted interviews.

The next day, SPD officers and an investigator from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on Gaiser Drive in Seymour. During the search, officers reportedly found dental instruments, medications, ledgers, and an undisclosed amount of cash, indicating dental work was being performed at the home.

Police arrested Freddie Phillipe Pascual, also known as Freddie Chapin, on preliminary felony charges of practicing dentistry without an Indiana state license, a level 6 felony, as well as misdemeanor criminal recklessness.