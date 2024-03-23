Senate Approves Government Spending Bill

Washington — The U.S. Senate has passed a one-point-two-trillion-dollar government spending bill to avert a government shutdown. The bill was approved by a 74-24 vote at about 2 am Eastern, past the midnight deadline.
The package includes funding for the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Labor, Health and Human Services, and general government operations. President Biden says he will sign the bill immediately.
