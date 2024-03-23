Listen Live
News

Senate Approves Government Spending Bill

The package includes funding for the Departments of Defense, and Homeland Security.

Published on March 23, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Congress Considers Spending Bill To Avert Government Shutdown

Source: Nathan Howard / Getty

Washington — The U.S. Senate has passed a one-point-two-trillion-dollar government spending bill to avert a government shutdown.  The bill was approved by a 74-24 vote at about 2 am Eastern, past the midnight deadline.

The package includes funding for the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Labor, Health and Human Services, and general government operations.  President Biden says he will sign the bill immediately.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Sentiment - Amused Sentiment - Anger Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Congress Considers Spending Bill To Avert Government Shutdown
News

Senate Approves Government Spending Bill

Image of Carson Hughes
Local

Update: Indiana DNR Finds Body of Missing Teenager

Kate Middleton announces she is diagnosed with Cancer
National

Princess Kate Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

15 Arrested in 9-Month Investigation
News

Interstate Drug Bust: Johnson County Sheriff Announces 15 Arrests

Tokyo annular solar eclipse 2012
Local

ISP: Don’t Stop On Interstates During Solar Eclipse

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Saturday Night Shooting Kills One in Fishers

Bills in high denominations
Local

Investigators: Kokomo Woman Stole More than $400,000 from Employer

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close